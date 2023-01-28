Bayern Munich will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in their next match at the Bundesliga 2022-23 on Saturday, January 28. The game will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allainz Arena, Munich. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Bundesliga in India. However, they will not provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt on the Sony Liv app or website. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt on Sony Liv

Saturday Night #Bundesliga action to satisfy our ⚽ cravings 🎉 Reply with the fixture you are most excited for tonight 👇💬 Watch the action from 🇩🇪's 🔝-tier roll on tonight, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/UbP5TfOCVh — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 28, 2023

