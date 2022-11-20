Fashion giants Louis Vuitton have released a behind-the-scenes video of the iconic photoshoot of football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing chess. In one minute video, Messi was saying, “This will be my fifth World Cup. The most memorable victory was being acclaimed by the Argentinian people.” On the other hand, Ronaldo said, "This will be my fifth World Cup so I think it is a great achievement." The video also revealed that both the footballers were not together during the shoot and it later went private on Youtube.

Watch video:

Behind the scenes of @LouisVuitton’s photo shoot by @annieleibovitz with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/qz2eFMVdgr — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) November 20, 2022

