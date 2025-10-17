A Belgian court has cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India, marking a major breakthrough in the INR 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The Antwerp court ruled on Friday that Choksi’s April 11 arrest by Belgian authorities, based on India’s request, was legally valid. Choksi, who fled India after allegedly masterminding the PNB scam with his nephew Nirav Modi, had been hiding in Belgium since 2023. In January 2024, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tracked him down and sent an extradition request under the India-Belgium extradition treaty, in place since 2020. Officials said the court’s ruling marks the “first legal step” toward bringing Choksi back. The development adds momentum to India’s efforts to prosecute high-profile economic offenders who have fled the country. Who Is Mehul Choksi and Why Did He Flee India? All About Financial Crimes of Fugitive Businessman Reportedly Detained in Belgium After India’s Extradition Request.

Belgian Court Approves Mehul Choksi Extradition to India in PNB Scam

