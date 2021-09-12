A banner reading 'Believe Kathyrn Mayorga' was flown by feminist group Level Up during Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback match for Manchester United against Newcastle in the Premier League. This is with reference to rape allegations made against the Portuguese footballer by Kathryn Mayorga. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United 'Homecoming' Sparks Angry Reactions From Netizens Slamming Him Over Kathryn Mayorga's Alleged Rape Allegations!

See their post here:

☄️ We flew a plane over the Man United football ground and our message is simple: Believe Kathryn Mayorga. Let’s say NO to the culture of silence around abuse from the football community. Pledge your solidarity with Kathryn & survivors: https://t.co/YZgcxou75Epic.twitter.com/jvGVOBYTIP — Level Up (@we_level_up) September 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)