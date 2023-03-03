The first knockout match of ISL 2022-3 between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters ends in an anti-climactic manner as a controversial goal during extra time by Sunil Chhetri forces Kerala coach Ivan Vukomanovic to call off his team in protest and eventually leave the stadium. The match commissioner after some elongated discussions with both sides and the match officials in duty, calls the match off and declares Bengaluru FC the winners. With this win Bengaluru FC progress to the semifinal and will meet Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru FC Declared Winners As Kerala Blasters Walk Off In Protest

FT | BFC 1-0 KBFC MATCH IS OFFICIALLY OVER! Bengaluru FC head onto semi-finals against Mumbai City FC#IndianFootball | #ISL | #BFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/lkKIVlgPwg — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) March 3, 2023

