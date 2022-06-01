Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape. The Frenchman now has been accused of sexual assault by seven different women. The trial will begin in late July. Mendy pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge.

NEW: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy now faces a new sexual offence charge. He’s charged with rape, against a new complainant, in July last year. He faces a total of 10 charges, involving seven women. The trial is due to start in late July, and could last 15 weeks. — James Lewer (@james_lewer) June 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)