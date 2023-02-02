Mason Greenwood has been cleared of attempted rape and assault charges a year after he was initially arrested. Manchester United suspended the striker after his alleged girlfriend, Harriet Robson alleged him of rape and assault with harrowing pictures of the crime on social media. Greenwood was subsequently suspended by the Red Devils and was arrested in January last year. The Code for Crown Prosecutors cleared the striker of all charges.

Rape, Assault Charges Dropped Against Mason Greenwood:

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has had all charges DROPPED against him. ✍️ Greater Manchester Police pic.twitter.com/2Uh1kkRuWk — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 2, 2023

