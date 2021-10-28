Borussia Monchengladbach turned up the heat with a scintillating performance, defeating heavyweights Bayern Munich 5-0 in a second-round fixture in the DFB Pokal. Take a look at the goal highlights below:

Bayern suffer the heaviest defeat in their #DFBPokal history 😮 📹 Watch the highlights from Gladbach's demolition job 🍿#BMGFCBpic.twitter.com/hQjxASH6dB — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) October 27, 2021

