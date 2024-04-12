It was not a pleasant sight to watch as the spectators got into a fight after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami got knocked out by Monterrey from the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 by a scoreline of 5-2. The Monterrey fans even chanted the name of Cristiano Ronaldo. This was the quarterfinal round match for Inter Miami and could not go past the Mexican side Monterrey. Fans Chant Cristiano Ronaldo’s Name at Lionel Messi During Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinals, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

Los “fifas” y su pasión 😶‍🌫️ pic.twitter.com/qNkZXc5hXj— Prófugos del Ácido Fólico (@EsdeProfugos) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)