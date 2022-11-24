Breel Embolo netted a goal for Switzerland against Cameroon in the Group G encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, Embolo refused to celebrate the goal in respect to his country he was born in. The 25-year-old footballer was born in Yaounde, the capital of Cameron. Before moving to Switzerland, he first moved to France as a child. He made his debut for Switzerland in 2015.

No Celebration!

Breel Embolo chose not to celebrate after scoring for Switzerland 🇨🇭 against Cameroon 🇨🇲 - his birth country. pic.twitter.com/UQqHPqkD57 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) November 24, 2022

Respect!

What a Journey!

🇨🇭 The story of Switzerland's goalscorer, Breel Embolo; 🇨🇲Born on 14 Feb,1997 in Yaoundé. 😢His parents separated when he was 5 yrs. 🇨🇭His mother moved to 🇫🇷 then later to Basel in 🇨🇭. 🏃🏿Started playing in🇨🇭 ⚽️ Scores his 1st #FIFAWorldCup goal.#Qatar2022|#SUI|#SUICAM pic.twitter.com/Gap1EHndKT — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) November 24, 2022

