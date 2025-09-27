Manchester United suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League 2025-26 as they went down 1-3 to Brentford at the GTech Community Stadium in London on Saturday, September 27. Igor Thiago scored the first of his two goals in the eighth minute of the match from an assist by ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson and doubled the lead for his team in the 20th minute. However, Manchester United were able to pull one goal back six minutes later through Benjamin Sesko who scored his first goal for the Red Devils. Manchester United had the golden opportunity to equalise in the 78th minute but Bruno Fernandes missed the penalty. Brentford added a third goal through Mathias Jensen in added time. This was Manchester United's third loss of the season. Manchester United Memes Go Viral After Red Devils Suffer 3-1 Defeat to Brentford in Premier League 2025–26.

Brentford vs Manchester United Result

Beaten by Brentford. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 27, 2025

