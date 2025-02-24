Former champions Juventus managed to secure all three points in tightly contested Serie A match against Cagliari. Dusan Vlahovic scored the only goal in the match with both teams making nine attempts on goal in the match. Juventus, through Dusan Vlahovic’s goal defeated Cagliari and moved into the top 4 of the Serie A 2024-25 standings. This was Juventus’ fourth consecutive win in the league. Inter Milan Misses Chance To Go Top of Serie A 2024–25 Points Table After Losing 0–1 Against Juventus in Derby D’Italia.

Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A 2024-25

