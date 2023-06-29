A day of mourning in the East Bengal Football club in Kolkata as they lost their former captain and defender Chandan Banerjee at the age of 88 as he breathed his last on June 29, Thursday. Under his leadership, East Bengal club won the domestic double of the Calcutta Football League and the IFA Shield in 1966.

Former East Bengal Captain Chandan Banerjee Passes Away At 88

We, at #EmamiEastBengal, mourn the passing of our former captain & defender Chandan Banerjee, who breathed his last in the wee hours of this morning. 🙏💐 Under his leadership, we won the domestic double of the CFL and the IFA Shield in 1966. 🏆 Our thoughts are with his… pic.twitter.com/xfm8EUTyt9 — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) June 29, 2023

