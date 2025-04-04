Looking to move back into the top four of the Premier League 2024-25 standings, Chelsea hosted Tottenham Hotspur at Stanford Bridge, and came out as winners, clinching all three points. Enzo Fernandez broke the deadlock in the 57th minute with a brilliant header to give the hosts a decisive lead in a highly tense contest. With this win, the Blues have reclaimed their fourth spot in the English Premier League 2024-25 standings, and moved Manchester City down to fifth place. Diogo Jota Scores As Liverpool Beats Everton 1–0 To Restore 12-Point Lead in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

