Chelsea have entered the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Thursday, March 8. The Blues trailed 0-1 at the start of this leg and it was levelled when Raheem Sterling scored before half-time. Chelsea then doubled their lead in this game, with Kai Havertz scoring from the penalty spot in the second-half. This victory brought some relief for Chelsea head coach Graham Potter, who has been under fire for his side's poor performances in recent times. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Young Syrian Earthquake Survivor, Al-Nassr Star's Adorable Gesture Is Sure to Win Hearts! (Watch Video).

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)