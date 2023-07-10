Following weeks of anticipation, Chelsea's 2023/24 home kit has been unveiled. The new matchday jerseys, sponsored by Trivago, follow last week's announcement of new training kits. There had been several teasers on the club's social media channels leading up to the announcement, with a tribute to the 1997/98 team that won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, League Cup & 4th place premier league finish. Kai Havertz Completes Transfer From Chelsea to Arsenal; German International Pens Long-Term Contract With the Gunners

The most striking aspect is the absence of a primary sponsor. Chelsea's three-year contract with cell phone giants 'Three' expired on June 30, and no replacement partner has been announced. Despite separate contracts with Oman Air and Hilton as official airline and hotel partners, a fourth major sponsor remains elusive.

Chelsea Official Kit Announcement

Introducing our 23/24 @NikeFootball home shirt! ⭐ 90's inspired and shimmering in gold, celebrating 25 years since our iconic 97/98 season where we took home the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. #ItsA90sThing #ThePrideOfLondon — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2023

Too much style from Chelsea players

New Chelsea kits capture the spirit of the 90s

Chelsea Champions. Chelsea Legends. 🏆 Roberto Di Matteo and Dennis Wise reliving the 90's in our new strip. #ItsA90sThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/vOHAkEyGQf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2023

