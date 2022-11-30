Christian Pulisic scored the lone goal of the game as the USA defeated Iran 1-0 to make their way into the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 30. The forward put one into the net in the 38th minute which eventually made the difference between the two teams. With this result, Iran were eliminated from the tournament. USA thus joined England as the two teams to qualify from Group B. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Neymar’s Doppelganger Spotted in Qatar! Brazilian Star’s Lookalike Goes Viral Among Fans at FIFA World Cup 2022 (See Pics and Videos)

USA vs Iran Result:

