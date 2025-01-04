AC Milan might have struggled in the Serie A 2024-25 season, standing eighth in the league standings after 17 matches, but the side delivered a clinical performance in the domestic knock-out tournament and reached the final of the Supercoppa Italiana 2024-25 tournament. In an exciting semifinal match against Juventus, the side needed late goals from their star players to secure the win. Juventus took an early lead with a goal from Kenen Yildiz in the 21st minute, but two goals in the space of four minutes from Christian Pulisic and Federico Gatti handed AC Milan a massive win over Juventus. The side will face Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana 2024-25 final. Serie A 2024–25: AC Milan Back to Winning Ways With Slender Victory Over Struggling Verona.

Juventus vs AC Milan Supercoppa Italiana Semifinal 2024-25

