Playing in the Serie A after getting promotion from the lower league, Como FC has been a tough opponent to many top teams, Guided by Cesc Fabregas, the side managed to stay away from the relegation and earned respect from top-tier managers for their gameplay. Playing against former champions Juventus, the Coo side once again showed their hunger for the win, but 89 th minute penalty from the Randal Kolo Muani sealed victory for the ‘Zebra’. Muani also opened the scoring in the 34th minute of the game. Mattia Zaccagni Shines As Lazio Climbs to Fourth Spot in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table After 2–1 Win Over Cagliari.

Como FC vs Juventus, Serie A 2024-25

