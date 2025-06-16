The Costa Rica national football team edged past the Suriname national football team in a goal-fest encounter at the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 matchday 1 Group A fixture. The Costa Rica vs Suriname CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 match ended 4-3, with Manfred Ugalde converting a last-minute penalty to attain the winner. Manfred Ugalde scored a brace for Los Ticos, both being penalties. Alonso Martínez and Josimar Alcocer scored the other two goals. Gyrano Kerk, Richonell Margaret, and Shaquille Pinas scored one goal each for Suriname. CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025: Mexico Football Team Opens Title Defense With 3–2 Win Over Dominican Republic.

Costa Rica vs Suriname CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Match Result

