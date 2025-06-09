40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo displayed no sign of his age in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 competition, scoring goals against every team, including Spain in the UNL Final to become the oldest player to score in the tournament summit clash. Ronaldo managed to hit the equaliser for Portugal in the 61st minute, to achieve this record during the POR vs ESP UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final in Munich. Ronaldo finished the UNL 2024-25 competition as the leading goal scorer with eight, while the second-best (Florian Wirtz) managed just four. Portugal Win UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Beat Spain in Penalty Shootout to Clinch Second Title.

Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the OLDEST player to ever SCORE in the UEFA Nations League FINAL. pic.twitter.com/ai6ro9zqau — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 8, 2025

