Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has made a mark in every team he played in, but his time at Real Madrid – in his peak was special one. Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups and two La Liga titles with the Spanish giants. With 450 goals CR7 is still clubs’ top scorer and has netted 34 hattricks for the side. Born on February 5, 1985, Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 today. As the birthday wishes are pouring in from fans, Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid wish him on the big day. Check out the post below. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: A Look at CR7’s Iconic Goal Celebrations Setting Trend in World of Sports .

Real Madrid Wishing Cristiano Ronaldo Happy Birthday

🥳 Dear @Cristiano, from Real Madrid, we want to send you our warmest wishes on your 40th birthday. Every madridista is proud of the legend that you are and what you represent for our history. Have a great day with your family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/9Chf1wySND — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 4, 2025

