Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated Al-Nassr Women's team after they won the inaugural edition of the Saudi Women's Premier League. The Al-Nassr women's beat Al-Yamamah 3-2 in the last game of the season to win the title. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared a picture of the AL-Nassr women's team players celebrating their win and wrote, "Huge congratulations to @alnassr_fc women’s team on their 1st league win. Such a fantastic achievement ." Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four Goals, Completes 61st Career Hat-Trick As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Wehda to Stay on Top of Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Al-Nassr Women's Team

