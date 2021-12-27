Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday, was given the 'Top Goalscorer of all time' award at the Globe Soccer Awards 2021 in Dubai. Kylian Mbappe won the Men's Player of the Year award while Robert Lewandowski bagged the Maradona Award. The Polish striker also won the TikTok Player of the Year.

See Awards Winners List:

Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction to the Globe Soccer audience as he has been the winner of multiple Best Player awards, and has always been a mega star attraction at the awards ceremony. pic.twitter.com/HgRPScDmDb — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

Maradona Trophy:

🔴 OFFICIEL ! Robert Lewandowski remporte le trophée Maradona, récompensant le meilleur buteur de l'année 2021. #GlobeSoccerAwards 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/ZXsLkYm8gJ — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) December 27, 2021

Coach of the Year:

🔴 OFFICIEL ! Roberto Mancini est élu Entraîneur de l'année aux #GlobeSoccerAwards ￼! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/yFMhfj2KAK — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) December 27, 2021

Men's Player of the Year

Elegant and versatile on the pitch, Mbappé is famous for his incredible speed, and dramatic goal scoring. Not surprisingly, he is this year’s choice for Globe Soccer’s Best Men’s Player of the Year 2021. pic.twitter.com/dh6Npd5lDT — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

Player Career Award:

It is impossible to describe the great Brazillian attacking midfielder Ronaldinho in anything other than superlatives – he was considered one of the greatest players of his generation, and for many, is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/933aAQZJX7 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

Best Goalkeeper of the Year:

Goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma is famous for making the game-winning save that made Italy the winners in the European Championship. In fact, he also played more minutes than any player in the competition. pic.twitter.com/7TSIqfUF6o — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

Tiktok Fans' Player of the Year:

A great favourite with the fans, Robert Lewandowski has amassed an amazing record of goals scored while playing for Bayern Munich and as captain of his country’s team. pic.twitter.com/Y8qS7UQn5A — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

Team of the Year:

After being eliminated from the competition in 2018, Italy came back strong with a young and ambitious team, led by Robert Mancini, to decisively win the European Cup in 2021. pic.twitter.com/iDGODrfud9 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

Best Women's Player of the Year:

Best Defender of the Year:

Txiki Begiristain, currently director of football at Manchester City, where he works closely with Pep Guardiola, had a playing career as one of the “Dream Team” at Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/aUsICIgy28 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

Best Club of the Year in Women's Football:

Barcelona Femení is Spain's most successful women's club both domestically and in Europe, having amassed an impressive list of honours. This year their considerable trophy haul is added to by Globe Soccer’s Best Women’s Club of the Year award. pic.twitter.com/CIogRqN2Uv — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

Best Club of the Year in Men's Football:

Known affectionately as “The Pensioners”, Chelsea is also called “The Pride of London”, as they are the only London club to have won the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/bvaYpARGKM — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)