Manchester United has released an official club statement stating that coach Eric Ten Hag has dropped superstar Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the matchday squad again Chelsea on Saturday, October 22. The decision is considered to be fuelled by Ronaldo refusing to come on as substitute against Tottenham and also leaving the stadium before the match finished.

Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped From Matchday Squad Against Chelsea:

Official Man United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo 🚨🔴 #MUFC “Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”. pic.twitter.com/NdztshOuSf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2022

