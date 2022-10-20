Cristiano Ronaldo has hardly played this season at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag and is growing frustrated. An example of that was seen against Tottenham Hotspur when the Portuguese star left the field before full-time. Manchester United won the game 2-0 courtesy of goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves the Field

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Super professional this season, Ten Hag has shown nothing but disrespect to him. Made Ronaldo warmup 2 Times only to bring Elanga on, happened in Liverpool game as well where he brought Martial and Fred before him. pic.twitter.com/XgkUY31lT6 — Sheikh Hammad (@RonaldoW7_) October 19, 2022

Erik ten Hag's Reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. pic.twitter.com/Ll4raQovL8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2022

