The final match of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal saw drama as despite being a man down, Al-Nassr managed to get back in the game following a penalty that saw Cristiano Ronaldo convert it into a goal successfully and help his side stay 1-1 level in the game. Initially, the scoring was opened when Al-Hilal’s Brazilian player, Michael Delgado netted the ball into the goal post from a wonderful diving header. However, in the 74th minute Al-Nassr were reduced to 10-men after a harsh tackle on Al-Hilal’s Malcom. Though, the red card did not stop Al-Nassr from equalising as Cristiano Ronaldo scored the clutch goal after being found by a teammate.

Al-Nassr Star Score a Crucial Equaliser

CRISTIANO RONALDO GOAL. MR. CLUTCH 🐐pic.twitter.com/iIlrZJ3z7S — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) August 12, 2023

