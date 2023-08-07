Cristiano Ronaldo performed his trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after his goal for Al-Nassr in their 3-1 win over Raja CA in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 quarterfinal on Sunday, August 6. Ronaldo scored the opening goal of the match from an Anderson Talisca assist and then went on to hit his vintage celebration, much to the joy of fans at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. The video of this has gone viral. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Al-Nassr Star's Stunning Long-Range Strike During Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Clash Against Raja CA.

Cristiano Ronaldo Performs 'SIUUU' Celebration, Watch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)