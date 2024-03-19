Hard-working Cristiano Ronaldo rarely gets free time from game preparations. But when he does get time, the star prefers to spend maximum time with family. Due to international games and the break in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season, Cristiano Ronaldo took a vacation with family. In an earlier post, he shared the video with his kids, while today he shared an image with his Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez. He also showcased his love for her with a heart emoji. Portugal opted to rest their star skipper in friendlies. ‘Close to Heaven’ Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Day Out With Family at the Beach, Goes for a Walk Alongside His Kids (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodríguez

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)