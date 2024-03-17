Cristiano Ronaldo was seen enjoying some quality time with his kids at the beach. The Al-Nassr star took to share the video on his social media where he went for a walk alongside his children at a scenic location and captioned it, "Close to Heaven." The Portugal forward has been in good form this season and helped Al-Nassr break a streak of poor results by scoring the only goal in his team's victory over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Ronaldo is the highest goal-scorer in the league this season, netting 23 times. 'Let's Go Team!!' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After He Scores 50th Goal For Al-Nassr Powering Them to Victory Against Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With Family

Close to heaven 💙 pic.twitter.com/sWl2FLV61Y — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)