Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post on social media on Tuesday, May 13, congratulating his son Cristiano Jr for his debut in the Portugal jersey. Cristiano Jr debuted for Portugal U-15 in a 4-1 win against Japan. He came on in the 54th minute of the encounter as a substitute. Cristiano Ronaldo was a proud father and took to social media to laud his son saying 'Congratulations on your debut for Portugal son. Very proud of you!'. Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract News: Star Portuguese Footballer Reportedly Extends Deal With Al-Nassr By Two Years.

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Elder Son Cristiano Jr

Parabéns pela estreia por @selecaoportugal, filho. Muito orgulho em ti! pic.twitter.com/BWbKDewDnZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)