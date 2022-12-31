Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have officially announced that they have acquired the services of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal. From the start of the season, there were rumours about Ronaldo joining the Saudi club. Although the move never happened, Ronaldo left Manchester United just ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Now, after the official signing, Ronaldo will be seen playing in Saudi Arabia for the next two seasons. This news comes as a huge joy for the whole Arab region or rather Asia. Cristiano Ronaldo was Benched Due to 'Political Ban' During FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout Games, Claims Turkish President Erdogan.

Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Joins Al Nassr

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

