Cristiano Ronaldo thanked his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after he was gifted a Rolls Royce on Christmas by her. Georgina, a while ago, shared a video of Ronaldo's happy reaction after receiving the car as a present. Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo posted a snap of the car that he received as a Christmas present and wrote, "Obrigado meu amor," which in English translates to, "Thank You My Love." Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts after Receiving Rolls Royce as Christmas Day Present:

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving Rolls Royce as Christmas gift (Photo credit: Instagram @Cristiano)

