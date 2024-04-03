Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo displayed yet another top-of-the-line performance. Ronaldo has now scored a second consecutive hat-trick of goals in two matches in Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Al-Nassr defeated Abha by a scoreline of 8-0. This indicates the dominating display of football by Al-Nassr. The 39-year-old scored two freekicks and a chip over the goalkeeper from outside the box to complete his hat-trick. Ronaldo even contributed with a couple of assists. After the match, Ronaldo took to social media and wrote, "We are not slowing down!" and even shared some photos in which he and his Al-Nassr teammates can be seen celebrating. Abha 0–8 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Second Consecutive Hat-Trick As Al-Alami Prevail.

View CR7's Social Media Post Here

We are not slowing down! 🚄 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0RuSo4C86a— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 2, 2024

