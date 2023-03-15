Al-Nassr booked their place in the last four of King's Cup 2022-23 after defeating Abha 3-1. Following the victory, Ronaldo, who didn't find a net, took to Twitter and reacted to his team's victory. Ronaldo tweeted, "Good victory team! We move on to the semi-finals! What is King’s Cup Tournament in Football? Know History, Format of 2023 Edition As Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Debut in the Tourney.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts

Good victory team! We move on to the semi-finals 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/R0jRfJakeM — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)