Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet again as Al-Nassr qualified for the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 quarterfinals with a 1-1 draw against Zamalek. The Portugal star, liked he has done multiple times in his career, delivered for his side, in the 87th minute as he timed a leap to level the score after Zamalek led following a 53rd-minute penalty strike. With Ronaldo's goal, Al-Nassr are through as they have five points, one more than Zamalek, who are third in Group C. Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Gerd Muller’s Record With Header in Al-Nassr’s 4–1 Win Over US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

Al-Nassr vs Zamalek Result

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Here

Goal for the qualification 🐐🙌 pic.twitter.com/5frdBMwckl — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)