FIFA World Cup 2022 favourites, Portugal suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against Morocco in the quarter final stage. With Portugal crashing out from the quarter final stage, Ronaldo's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup is now almost over. The 37-year-old is currently in the final stage of his career. It will be very tough for him to play a pivotal role for his national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, Ronaldo being Ronaldo might just do the unthinkable possible. The Portuguese superstar has now posted an emotional Instagram story which says that there are three aspects of reality: pain, uncertainty and constant work. Jersey No. 7! Fans Relate Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2022 Exit to MS Dhoni's 2019 Cricket WC Semis Defeat.

Ronaldo's Instagram Story

Cristiano Ronaldo (Credits- Instagram/ @cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Emotional Story

Ronaldo's recent instagram story 😢 pic.twitter.com/MqezttwZGY — CR7 fan (@CRonaldo7_GOAT) December 12, 2022

