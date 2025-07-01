Sporting Club de Portugal is one of the biggest clubs of Portugal. They are the third most decorated Portuguese football team, with 56 major trophies. They are one of the three clubs who have never been relegated and also the club from which Cristiano Ronaldo started his career. Sporting CP was founded on July 01, 1906. As they complete 119 years in 2025, Ronaldo shared a post on social media congratulating them on the anniversary. '119 years of making Portugal proud, congratulations my Sporting CP'. Cristiano Ronaldo Makes A Record Sixth FIFA World Cup Priority Over Club World Cup 2025, Points Out On Preference of 'Good Rest and Preparation'.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Post Congratulating Sporting CP

119 anos a orgulhar Portugal 🦁 Parabéns, meu @SportingCP! pic.twitter.com/K6QXphCPsu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 1, 2025

