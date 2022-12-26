Since the day Erik ten Hag joined Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo's career took a huge u-turn. The Portuguese superstar who was United's top goalscorer in the previous season found himself on the bench. Ronaldo tried to force his way out of the club but found no suitors in the summer transfer window. As the season progressed, things only got worse for him. He got suspended by the Red Devils for leaving the sidelines against Tottenham even before the end of the match. And then got his contract terminated for giving an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Cristiano Ronaldo Relaxes by a Swimming Pool, Shares Instagram Story Amidst Reports of Move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

Fans from all over the world thought Ronaldo will make a comeback in the national team colours during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 22. It however turned out quite the opposite. Ronaldo started with a goal from the penalty spot but then failed miserably throughout the World Cup. Similar to Manchester United, he found himself on the bench during the knockout stage of the tournament. Portugal suffered a 1-0 loss against Morocco and Cristiano Ronaldo crashed out of the World Cup. Since then, many fans and supporters have given their support to the Portuguese forward. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now the latest addition to that list. Erdogan has not only backed Ronaldo but he went one step ahead terming the whole scenario as a 'political ban'.

While speaking at a youth event in the eastern Erzurum province, the Turkish President said (via - Anadolu Agency), “They have wasted Ronaldo. Unfortunately, they have imposed a political ban on him.”

“Sending a footballer like Ronaldo to the pitch with just 30 minutes remaining to the match ruined his psychology and took away his energy,” added Erdogan. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

Even after the World Cup, the Portuguese superstar is yet to find a club for himself. This is something we are witnessing for the first time in Cristiano Ronaldo's career. So far he has been one of the most sought-after names in the transfer window and has mostly delivered for his teams. Surely he will find his next club soon. And when he does so, Ronaldo will be eager to make a comeback.

