Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, was spotted in traditional Arabian ethnic wear alongside his teammates as they celebrate the occasion of the Saudi Foundation day. The 38-year-old posed with a falcon and also wished the fans and followers a 'Happy Saudi Foundation Day'. ACL 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Against Al-Fayha To Help Al-Nassr Reach Asian Champions League Quarterfinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Traditional Dress to Celebrate Saudi Foundation Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr)

