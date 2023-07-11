Cristiano Ronaldo's influence has reached beyond set boundaries and took over the entirety of the World. The Portuguese superstar has inspired millions and many fans of his footballing greatness have been witnessed across the world imitating his iconic celebration 'Siuuu'. Now recently in a viral video, a group of people, who looks to belong from the middle-east by their attire, punches his iconic celebration along with a traditional dance at a wedding ceremony. ‘Salam Alaikum’ Cristiano Ronaldo Greets Al-Nassr Fans As he Joins Club Ahead of Pre-Season Games (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'Siuuu' Celebration Imitated By A Group

تأثير كرستيانو رونالدو يصل لفن القلطة😂❤️. pic.twitter.com/WEU5I3x359 — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) July 9, 2023

Group In Wedding Punches Dance With 'Siuuu' Celebration

Bro, Ronaldo’s influence has even reached marriages. pic.twitter.com/SUmxVLVO7W — Akın (@ProudFede) July 9, 2023

