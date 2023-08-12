Sporting Lisbon has recently released a stunning black and gold jersey as their third kit in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo, who started his football career at the club. the jersey is modelled on the season's jersey in which Cristiano Ronaldo debuted. Ahead of Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 final, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother was spotted donning that jersey in a picture that has went viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Spotted Wearing Sporting Lisbon Jersey Honouring Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano’s mother wearing the new Sporting CP shirt that was made in honor of her son. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kHlhA1coVe — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) August 12, 2023

