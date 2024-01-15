As the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final between Real Madrid and Barcelona took place in Riyadh's Al-Awwal Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo's son was spotted at the stadium to watch the high-intensity El Clasico. Cristiano Jr was spotted in the stands. The match seemed pretty one-sided as Real Madrid had the upper hand from the starting minutes of the match. Real Madrid went on to win the match against Barcelona with a scoreline of 4-1. Vinicious Jr went on to score a hattrick for Real Madrid. Spanish Super Cup 2023-24: Vinicius Jr Scores Hat-Trick as Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona 4-1 in Supercopa de Espana Final.

Watch Video Here

رونالدو جونيور في الأول بارك لمشاهدة ريال مدريد وبرشلونة 🔥🏆#كاس_السوبر_الاسبانيٍ #ريال_مدريد_برشلونه pic.twitter.com/X4NyzJCnM3 — KHALID ALOLYAN 🇸🇦🐪 (@OLYAN15K) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)