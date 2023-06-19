Spain got their hands on a major trophy after 11 years as they beat Croatia in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 final on Monday, June 19. The game was goalless at the end of the regulation and extra time and it needed a penalty shootout to determine the winner. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon came up with one of the best performances of his career in goal during the shootout, saving two, which ultimately saw the former European champions attain glory once again. Dani Carvajal scored the winning penalty for Spain.

Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Result

🇪🇸 Nations League winners for the first time!#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/7hL4YJHgwY — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 18, 2023

