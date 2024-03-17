Lionel Messi couldn't feature in Inter Miami's MLS 2024 clash against DC United as he suffered a muscular injury in the previous match at the CONCACAC Champions Cup. Despite that, Inter Miami continue their winning run as they beat the hosts by a comprehensive margin of 3-1. DC United started the game on a positive note with some crisp passing as Jared Stroud opened the scoring for them giving them the lead. But they held the lead for a short time with Leonardo Campana scoring the equaliser and then assisting Luis Suarez to shift momentum in Inter Miami's favour. Suarez scored again in the dying minutes of the game, sealing the game for Inter Miami. With this win they maintain their position at the top of the Easter Conference Table. Harry Kane Sets Record For Most Goals Scored in Bundesliga Debut Season, Achieves Feat During Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich Match.

DC United 1-3 Inter Miami MLS 2024

