Real Madrid have made some solid signings before entering the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Their signings included Spanish international Dean Huijsen, who made a move from Premier League club Bournemouth to Real Madrid. Huijsen completed his medical and was presented before the fans as a new Real Madrid player. The event took place at Real Madrid City and began with the screening of a video with the young footballer's career. Huijsen has been a Real Madrid fan from his childhood and it made his signing and presentation more special. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans After Portugal Win UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Title With Victory Over Spain (See Post).

Dean Huijsen Presented As New Real Madrid Player

💫 @DHuijsen, presentado como nuevo jugador del Real Madrid.#WelcomeHuijsen — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 10, 2025

