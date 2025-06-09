Cristiano Ronaldo thanked fans for their support after Portugal won the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 title on Monday, June 9. The Portugal National Football Team overcame the Spain National Football Team on penalties after the score was locked at 2-2 at the end of extra time. Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored Portugal's equaliser in the second half, broke down in tears after his side won the match on penalties to clinch the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 title. Taking to social media, the 40-year-old shared a picture of the Portugal National Football Team players celebrating with the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 title with fans in the background and wrote a message in Portuguese, which translates to English as, "Without your support, nothing would be possible. The best." Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Lift Second UEFA Nations League Title With Penalty-Shootout Win vs Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans For Support After Portugal's UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Win

Sem o vosso apoio nada seria possível. Os melhores 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/p3rVdKMZNo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 9, 2025

