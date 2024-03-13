Delhi FC will host Inter Kashi in their next match in the I-League 2023-24. Delhi FC vs Inter Kashi I League match will be played from 03:30 pm IST at the Namdhari Football Stadium, Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana, Punjab. Unfortunately, the Delhi FC vs Inter Kashi match in the I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Delhi FC vs Inter Kashi match is live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: Rajasthan United FC Toy With Hapless NEROCA FC in 5–1 Win.

