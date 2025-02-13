Eighth-place Dempo SC will take on second-positioned Namdhari in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on February 13. The Dempo SC vs Namdhari I-League football match will be played at Fatorda Stadium and commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Dempo SC vs Namdhari match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Dempo SC vs Namdhari live streaming viewing options will be available on the SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: SC Bengaluru, Namdhari FC Play Goalless Draw; Inter Kashi Defeat Sreenidi Deccan 3–1.

Dempo SC vs Namdhari Live

Matchday! 🔥 Hosts @SCBengaluru 🏟️ aim to build a winning momentum as they take on @RajasthanUnited 🛡️ while Namdhari FC ⚔️ look to return to winning ways against a determined @demposcofficial ⚪️🔵 aiming to enter the top half ⚡#ILeague #SCBRUFC #DEMNAM #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vx3TcGYGv3 — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) February 13, 2025

