Looking to level with table-toppers Real Kashmir will square off against Dempo SC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 29. The Dempo SC vs Real Kashmir I-League football match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium and commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Dempo SC vs Real Kashmir match live viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The online viewing option of Dempo SC vs Real Kashmir will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25:Churchill Brothers Remain in Title Hunt With Win Against Dempo SC.

Dempo SC vs Real Kashmir I-League Live

